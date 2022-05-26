AAPI Spotlight PS1 Rule

ST. LOUIS (May 26, 2022) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Juhnkarl Rule, a classifier assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America at Military Entrance Processing Station St. Louis, poses for a portrait for Asian American Pacific Islander Month. Rule, who was born and raised in the Philippines, came to the U.S. with his mother when he was 16 years old to establish a better life for his family. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

