    AAPI Spotlight PS1 Rule

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    ST. LOUIS (May 26, 2022) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Juhnkarl Rule, a classifier assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America at Military Entrance Processing Station St. Louis, poses for a portrait for Asian American Pacific Islander Month. Rule, who was born and raised in the Philippines, came to the U.S. with his mother when he was 16 years old to establish a better life for his family. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPI Spotlight PS1 Rule, by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    portrait
    Filipino
    Navy
    recruiting
    AAPI
    NTAG

