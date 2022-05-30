Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state [Image 13 of 15]

    Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Gold Star of American Chapter President Stephanie Torres (center) listens to remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony held at the World War II Memorial in Salem, Ore., May 30, 2022. Oregon National Guard members participated in several Memorial Day community events around the state today, underscoring the significance of those members of the United States military that paid the ultimate sacrifice to this nation. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 01:55
    Photo ID: 7245405
    VIRIN: 220530-Z-CH590-0169
    Resolution: 6095x4064
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state [Image 15 of 15], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    Oregon National Guard
    Oregon WW II Memorial

