PRNG supports Covid-19 testing

Cpl. Wlliam Suarez of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico directs a person to the waiting area before the COVID-19 test administration in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, May 30, 2022. Almost two years in response to Covid-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)
|05.30.2022
|05.30.2022 19:31
|7245247
|220530-Z-SJ606-1055
|5664x3776
|1.41 MB
|SANTA ISABEL, PR
|0
|0
