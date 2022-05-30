Cpl. Vanessa Suarez of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico registers a person in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, May 30, 2022. Almost two years in response to Covid-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2022 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7245240
|VIRIN:
|220530-Z-SJ606-1047
|Resolution:
|5120x3413
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SANTA ISABEL, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG supports Covid-19 testing [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
