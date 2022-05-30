Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing

    PRNG supports Covid-19 testing

    SANTA ISABEL, PUERTO RICO

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Cpl. Vanessa Suarez of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico registers a person in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, May 30, 2022. Almost two years in response to Covid-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Location: SANTA ISABEL, PR 
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Join Task Force - Puerto Rico
    José Ferrer Robles

