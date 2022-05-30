PRNG supports Covid-19 testing

Cpl. Vanessa Suarez of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico registers a person in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, May 30, 2022. Almost two years in response to Covid-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)

