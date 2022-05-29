Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Center Cape May holds annual Gold Star Memorial Day Sunset Parade [Image 10 of 14]

    Training Center Cape May holds annual Gold Star Memorial Day Sunset Parade

    CAPE MAY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May holds a Memorial Day Weekend Sunset Parade for Coast Guard Gold Star families, May 29, 2022, in Cape May, N.J. The Coast Guard Gold Star Program is the Coast Guard's official program for providing long-term support to surviving families of Coast Guard members who die while in an Active status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

