Training Center Cape May holds annual Gold Star Memorial Day Sunset Parade

U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May holds a Memorial Day Weekend Sunset Parade for Coast Guard Gold Star families, May 29, 2022, in Cape May, N.J. The Coast Guard Gold Star Program is the Coast Guard's official program for providing long-term support to surviving families of Coast Guard members who die while in an Active status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

