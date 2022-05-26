220526-N-DD694-1072 WASHINGTON (May 26, 2022) Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra, right, shares a laugh with Chief Musician Shawn Purcell at LaMaestra's retirement ceremony. LaMaestra, who served as pianist in the Commodores Jazz Ensemble, retired after 20 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.29.2022 21:58 Photo ID: 7244263 VIRIN: 220526-N-DD694-1072 Resolution: 3600x2403 Size: 983.49 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra Retires from U.S. Navy Band [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.