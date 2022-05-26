Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra Retires from U.S. Navy Band [Image 2 of 6]

    Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra Retires from U.S. Navy Band

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Barnes 

    U.S. Navy Band

    220526-N-DD694-1033 WASHINGTON (May 26, 2022) Captain Ken Collins, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Band, left, presents the Fleet Reserve certificate to Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra at his retirement ceremony. LaMaestra, who served as pianist in the Commodores Jazz Ensemble, retired after 20 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.29.2022 21:58
    Photo ID: 7244259
    VIRIN: 220526-N-DD694-1033
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 766.58 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra Retires from U.S. Navy Band [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra Retires from U.S. Navy Band
    Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra Retires from U.S. Navy Band
    Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra Retires from U.S. Navy Band
    Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra Retires from U.S. Navy Band
    Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra Retires from U.S. Navy Band
    Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra Retires from U.S. Navy Band

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jazz
    Navy Band
    retirement ceremony
    Commodores
    piano
    Dan LaMaestra

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT