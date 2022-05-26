220526-N-DD694-1033 WASHINGTON (May 26, 2022) Captain Ken Collins, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Band, left, presents the Fleet Reserve certificate to Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra at his retirement ceremony. LaMaestra, who served as pianist in the Commodores Jazz Ensemble, retired after 20 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2022 21:58
|Photo ID:
|7244259
|VIRIN:
|220526-N-DD694-1033
|Resolution:
|3600x2403
|Size:
|766.58 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra Retires from U.S. Navy Band [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT