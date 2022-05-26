220526-N-DD694-1033 WASHINGTON (May 26, 2022) Captain Ken Collins, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Band, left, presents the Fleet Reserve certificate to Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra at his retirement ceremony. LaMaestra, who served as pianist in the Commodores Jazz Ensemble, retired after 20 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.29.2022 21:58 Photo ID: 7244259 VIRIN: 220526-N-DD694-1033 Resolution: 3600x2403 Size: 766.58 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Musician 1st Class Dan LaMaestra Retires from U.S. Navy Band [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.