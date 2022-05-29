Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney [Image 2 of 10]

    32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey Culbertson 

    Navy Region Southwest

    ANAHEIM, Calif., (May 29, 2022) - Musician 3rd Class Erin Paxton, from Locust Grove, Va., assigned to 32nd Street Brass Band, performs a medley of songs with a saxophone at Downtown Disney for LA Fleet Week 22, May 29. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.29.2022 22:17
    Photo ID: 7244246
    VIRIN: 220529-N-QR052-1059
    Resolution: 3183x4456
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOCUST GROVE, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Kelsey Culbertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney
    32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney
    32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney
    32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney
    32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney
    32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney
    32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney
    32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney
    32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney
    32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Navy Region Southwest
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    #LAFW2022
    #LAFleetWeek2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT