ANAHEIM, Calif., (May 29, 2022) - Musician 3rd Class Erin Paxton, from Locust Grove, Va., assigned to 32nd Street Brass Band, performs a medley of songs with a saxophone at Downtown Disney for LA Fleet Week 22, May 29. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.29.2022 22:17 Photo ID: 7244246 VIRIN: 220529-N-QR052-1059 Resolution: 3183x4456 Size: 1.32 MB Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US Hometown: LOCUST GROVE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 32nd Street Brass Band performs at Downtown Disney [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Kelsey Culbertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.