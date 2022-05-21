Maj. Steven M. Lanni addressing those in attendance of the Dedication of the Veterans’ Memorial Park.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 19:07
|Photo ID:
|7241412
|VIRIN:
|220521-A-A1408-0686
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|588.42 KB
|Location:
|STOCKTON LAKE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Memorial at Stockton Lake dedicated on Armed Forces Day [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Veterans Memorial at Stockton Lake dedicated on Armed Forces Day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT