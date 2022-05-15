Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    326th Airlift Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    326th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Brian Moritz (right) takes command of the 326th Airlift Squadron from Col. Michael DeSantis, 512th Operations Group commander May 15, 2022, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Change of command ceremonies are held to demonstrate the transfer of authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge).

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
