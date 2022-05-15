326th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. Brian Moritz (right) takes command of the 326th Airlift Squadron from Col. Michael DeSantis, 512th Operations Group commander May 15, 2022, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Change of command ceremonies are held to demonstrate the transfer of authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge).

