Lt. Col. Brian Moritz, incoming 326th Airlift Squadron commander, addresses members of the unit during a change of command ceremony May 15, 2022, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Moritz took over command from Lt. Col. Mark Chagaris, who is retiring (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge).
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 18:30
|Photo ID:
|7241348
|VIRIN:
|220515-F-OB435-1038
|Resolution:
|6956x3913
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 326th Airlift Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT