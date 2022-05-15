Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    326th Airlift Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    326th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

    DOVER, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Brian Moritz, incoming 326th Airlift Squadron commander, addresses members of the unit during a change of command ceremony May 15, 2022, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Moritz took over command from Lt. Col. Mark Chagaris, who is retiring (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge).

    reserve
    change of command
    dover
    team dover

