326th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. Brian Moritz, incoming 326th Airlift Squadron commander, addresses members of the unit during a change of command ceremony May 15, 2022, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Moritz took over command from Lt. Col. Mark Chagaris, who is retiring (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge).

