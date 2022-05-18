WSEP-E 22.08

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, banks over Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 18, 2022, during Weapons System Evaluation Program East-22.08. WSEP is a formal, two-week evaluation exercise designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 19:06
|Photo ID:
|7241331
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-WQ860-2015
|Resolution:
|4516x3005
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
