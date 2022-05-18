Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSEP-E 22.08

    WSEP-E 22.08

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, banks over Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 18, 2022, during Weapons System Evaluation Program East-22.08. WSEP is a formal, two-week evaluation exercise designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:06
    Photo ID: 7241331
    VIRIN: 220518-F-WQ860-2015
    Resolution: 4516x3005
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, WSEP-E 22.08, by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    ANG
    F-22 Raptor
    525 FS
    F-15C Eagle
    142 FS

