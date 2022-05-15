From left: Col. Michael DeSantis, 512th Operations Group commander, Staff Sgt. Brianna Cooper, 326th Airlift Squadron, Lt. Col. Brian Moritz, incoming 326th AS commander and Lt. Col. Mark Chagaris, outgoing 326th AS commander, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony May 15, 2022, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Moritz has flown over 6,000 military hours, with some in support of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 18:30 Photo ID: 7241320 VIRIN: 220515-F-OB435-1027 Resolution: 4933x4739 Size: 2.01 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 326th Airlift Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.