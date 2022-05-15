Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    326th Airlift Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    326th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    From left: Col. Michael DeSantis, 512th Operations Group commander, Staff Sgt. Brianna Cooper, 326th Airlift Squadron, Lt. Col. Brian Moritz, incoming 326th AS commander and Lt. Col. Mark Chagaris, outgoing 326th AS commander, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony May 15, 2022, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Moritz has flown over 6,000 military hours, with some in support of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 18:30
    Photo ID: 7241320
    VIRIN: 220515-F-OB435-1027
    Resolution: 4933x4739
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    TAGS

    reserve
    change of command
    dover
    team dover

