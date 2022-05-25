Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week Operation Comedy [Image 1 of 6]

    LA Fleet Week Operation Comedy

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Negron 

    Navy Region Southwest

    San Pedro, Calif. (May 25, 2022) Sailors and Marines assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) attend Operation Comedy at the Battleship USS Iowa Museum during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) in San Pedro, Calif., May 25, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron/Released)

    Los Angeles
    USS ESSEX
    Navy Region Southwest
    USS Portland
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2022

