San Pedro, Calif. (May 25, 2022) Sailors and Marines assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) attend Operation Comedy at the Battleship USS Iowa Museum during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) in San Pedro, Calif., May 25, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 17:49 Photo ID: 7241205 VIRIN: 220525-N-SN516-2003 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.94 MB Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LA Fleet Week Operation Comedy [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.