Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 26 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 16:04
|Photo ID:
|7240893
|VIRIN:
|220526-D-XI929-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press briefing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT