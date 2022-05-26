ROBINSON MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, N. Little Rock, Ark.:— Arkansas National Guard Museum director, Raymond Screws (left) and former member of the Arkansas National Guard 206th Coast Artillery, CW4 (Ret) Steve Keeton, reveal a conserved 206th CA flag at the Arkansas National Guard Museum on Thursday, May 26, 2022. This flag flew during the Battle of Dutch Harbor in 1942 and has recently undergone a $19,000 conservation process. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Civ. Zac Lehr)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 14:45
|Photo ID:
|7240624
|VIRIN:
|220526-Z-KC284-0003
|Resolution:
|6954x4449
|Size:
|24.04 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
