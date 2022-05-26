ROBINSON MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, N. Little Rock, Ark.:— Arkansas National Guard 206th Coast Artillery, CW4 (Ret) Steve Keeton, tells the story of a conserved 206th CA flag at the Arkansas National Guard Museum on Thursday, May 26, 2022. This flag flew during the Battle of Dutch Harbor in 1942 and has recently undergone a $19,000 conservation process. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Civ. Zac Lehr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 14:45 Photo ID: 7240623 VIRIN: 220526-Z-KC284-0002 Resolution: 6525x4912 Size: 25.71 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arkansas National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.