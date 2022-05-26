Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas National Guard

    Arkansas National Guard

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Zachary Lehr 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    ROBINSON MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, N. Little Rock, Ark.:— Former member of the Arkansas National Guard 206th Coast Artillery, Col. (Ret) Damon Cluck, speaks before the unveiling of a conserved 206th CA flag at the Arkansas National Guard Museum on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The flag flew during the Battle of Dutch Harbor in 1942 and has recently undergone a $19,000 conservation process. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Civ. Zac Lehr)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Camp Robinson
    Arkansas National Guard
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    North Little Rock

