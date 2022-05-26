RIA Manufacturing

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Paul Levesque 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    A fire projector test is performed at the General Thomas J. Rodman Laboratory in 1974; the renamed testing laboratory had moved to Rock Island Arsenal the previous year. (Photo courtesy of ASC History Office.)

    Manufacturing at Rock Island Arsenal

