    Flags-In 2022 [Image 32 of 44]

    Flags-In 2022

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), along with service members from the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Coast Guard, place U.S. flags at every gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Flags-In, Arlington, Va., May 26, 2022.

    On this day, over 1,000 service members placing flags at more than 250,000 headstones and at the bottom of about 7,000 niche rows at Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery/released)

