Chemical Corps unit supports Air Defense Artillery brigade during Exercise Roving Sands

The 10th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) supported the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during Exercise Roving Sands on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 18 - 24. The 10th Chemical Company “Enforcers” are part of the 22nd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRN) Command, U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maria Y. Malkin.

