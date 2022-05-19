Chemical Corps unit supports Air Defense Artillery brigade during Exercise Roving Sands

The 10th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) supported the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during Exercise Roving Sands on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 18 - 24. The chemical unit helped to enable lethality and safeguard ADA forces during an all hazards fight on the modern battlefield. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maria Y. Malkin.

