Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEX Rota opens Dive Inn Cafe [Image 4 of 4]

    NEX Rota opens Dive Inn Cafe

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Rota, Spain, held a grand opening ceremony for its Dive Inn Café on May 25, 2022. The Dive Inn Café mission offers a wide variety of food, snacks and beverages to those stationed at Naval Station Rota. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 11:20
    Photo ID: 7239794
    VIRIN: 220525-N-QY289-0004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX Rota opens Dive Inn Cafe [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEX Rota opens Dive Inn Cafe
    NEX Rota opens Dive Inn Cafe
    NEX Rota opens Dive Inn Cafe
    NEX Rota opens Dive Inn Cafe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Navy Exchange Service Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT