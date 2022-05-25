NEX Rota, Spain, held a grand opening ceremony for its Dive Inn Café on May 25, 2022. The Dive Inn Café mission offers a wide variety of food, snacks and beverages to those stationed at Naval Station Rota. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 11:20
|Photo ID:
|7239785
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-QY289-0002
|Resolution:
|2274x3330
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NEX Rota opens Dive Inn Cafe [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT