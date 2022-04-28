NAMRU San Antonio Director spotlighted during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (April 28, 2022) – Dr. Heuy-Ching Hetty Wang, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s director of Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine, was spotlighted during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month which acknowledges the contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in defending America's freedom. Wang, a native of Taichung, Taiwan, serves as the first Asian-American director at NAMRU San Antonio supervising 37 staff members who perform cutting-edge research that addresses the immediate needs of the warfighter on the battlefield. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs)

