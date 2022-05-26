Asian American and Pacific Islander Month Presentation at NSA Souda Bay

220521-N-YD328-0392 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 26, 2022) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay hosts Asian American and Pacific Islander month presentation at The Anchor on May 26, 2022. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

