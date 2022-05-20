Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base [Image 6 of 6]

    USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base

    1, TURKEY

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Richardson, United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Director of Manpower, Personnel, and Services, coins Master Sgt. Lenora Willams, contingency beddown operations section chief deployed to the 39th Force Support Squadron, for her exemplary work and performance during her time at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. Richardson is responsible for the command’s Force Support portfolio of activities and programs supporting military, civilian, and partner personnel, families, and retirees across the European and African theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 05:46
    Photo ID: 7239110
    VIRIN: 220520-F-DS607-3363
    Resolution: 5117x3228
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base
    USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base
    USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base
    USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base
    USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base
    USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    USAFE
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT