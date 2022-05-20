Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base [Image 4 of 6]

    USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Richardson, United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Director of Manpower, Personnel, and Services, speaks with 39th Force Support Squadron readiness in base services Airmen at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. During his visit, Richardson engaged with Airmen recognizing them for their accomplishments, and toured various FSS facilities gaining insight from FSS Airmen on how their facilities can improve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    This work, USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    USAFE
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

