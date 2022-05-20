Col. Ryan Richardson, United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Director of Manpower, Personnel, and Services, speaks with 39th Force Support Squadron readiness in base services Airmen at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. During his visit, Richardson engaged with Airmen recognizing them for their accomplishments, and toured various FSS facilities gaining insight from FSS Airmen on how their facilities can improve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 05:46 Photo ID: 7239107 VIRIN: 220520-F-DS607-3333 Resolution: 5808x3865 Size: 1.03 MB Location: 1, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE A1 tours Incirlik Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.