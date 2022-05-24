Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying high with our fighter friends [Image 6 of 7]

    Flying high with our fighter friends

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, flies alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, during a refueling mission over the North Sea, May 24, 2022. The 100th ARW provides partners with the critical air refueling "bridge" throughout the European theatre, which allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 05:32
    Photo ID: 7239102
    VIRIN: 220524-F-GK113-0308
    Resolution: 5500x3336
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying high with our fighter friends [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    RAF Mildenhall
    F-15E
    48FW
    100ARW

