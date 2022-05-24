Flying high with our fighter friends

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, flies alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, during a refueling mission over the North Sea, May 24, 2022. The 100th ARW provides partners with the critical air refueling "bridge" throughout the European theatre, which allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

