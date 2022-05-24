A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, refuels a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, during an aerial refueling mission over the North Sea, May 24, 2022. The F-35A is a fifth generation fighter that provides the joint warfighter unprecedented global precision attack capability against current and emerging threats, while complementing the Air Force’s air superiority fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 05:32 Photo ID: 7239098 VIRIN: 220524-F-GK113-0300 Resolution: 6556x4113 Size: 20.93 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying high with our fighter friends [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.