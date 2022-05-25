Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belleau Wood 22: Paris, France [Image 22 of 25]

    Belleau Wood 22: Paris, France

    MEAUX, FRANCE

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, tour The Great War Museum in Meaux, France, May 25, 2022. This visit is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their respective countries during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 04:09
