Belleau Wood 22: Paris, France

U.S. Marines with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, tour The Great War Museum in Meaux, France, May 25, 2022. This visit is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their respective countries during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

