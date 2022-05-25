Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Air Cav strengthens friendships during Combined Resolve [Image 3 of 4]

    1st Air Cav strengthens friendships during Combined Resolve

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Warrant Officer 1 Brandon DeRosier of Bravo Troop, 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry poses with a Belgian Soldier of the 103rd ISTAR during Combined Resolve XVII at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, May 25, 2022.

    CBR17 is a United States Army Europe and Africa directed rotation that certifies a unit’s Mission Essential Training proficiency in Unified Land Operations within a Decisive Action Training Environment and involves approximately 5,000 Soldiers from the U.S., Allied, and Partner nations.

