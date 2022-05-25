Warrant Officer 1 Brandon DeRosier of Bravo Troop, 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry poses with a Belgian Soldier of the 103rd ISTAR during Combined Resolve XVII at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, May 25, 2022.
CBR17 is a United States Army Europe and Africa directed rotation that certifies a unit’s Mission Essential Training proficiency in Unified Land Operations within a Decisive Action Training Environment and involves approximately 5,000 Soldiers from the U.S., Allied, and Partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 04:03
|Photo ID:
|7239039
|VIRIN:
|220525-A-DC982-003
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Air Cav strengthens friendships during Combined Resolve [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT