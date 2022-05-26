Soto Dam Memorial 2022

From left, Sasebo Vice Mayor Tomohisa Yamaguchi, Akiho Moriyama, Moto Nozawa, and Mana Yamaguchi, students from Sasebo Nishi High School, for which Soto Dam is a water source, and Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) pose for a photo following a ceremony at the Soto Dam memorial in Sasebo, Japan May 26, 2022. The annual memorial ceremony is held for the 53 American POWS and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

