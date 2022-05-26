Soto Dam Memorial 2022

Sasebo-based U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors, Sasebo City Hall, Sasebo City Water Bureau, and Yunoki District representatives and Sasebo Nishi High School students salute and stand as a color guard from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo presents colors and JMSDF Petty Officer 3rd Class Mana Taniguchi plays taps during a memorial ceremony at Soto Dam in Sasebo, Japan May 26, 2022. The annual memorial ceremony is held for the 53 American POWs and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee )

