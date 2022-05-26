Soto Dam Memorial 2022

The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo color guard present colors as Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Petty Officer 3rd Class Mana Taniguchi plays taps during a memorial ceremony at Soto Dam in Sasebo, Japan May 26, 2022. The annual memorial ceremony was held for the 53 American POWs and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

