Soto Dam Memorial 2022

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) speaks during a memorial ceremony at Soto Dam in Sasebo, Japan Dam May 26, 2022. The annual memorial ceremony is held for the 53 American POWS and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

