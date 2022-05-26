Soto Dam Memorial 2022

Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, command master chief at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Chief Hideki Hashimoto carry flowers to lay during a memorial ceremony at Soto Dam in Sasebo, Japan May 25, 2022. The annual memorial ceremony was held for the 53 American POWs and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

