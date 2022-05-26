Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soto Dam Memorial 2022 [Image 4 of 6]

    Soto Dam Memorial 2022

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, command master chief at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Chief Hideki Hashimoto carry flowers to lay during a memorial ceremony at Soto Dam in Sasebo, Japan May 25, 2022. The annual memorial ceremony was held for the 53 American POWs and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 02:37
    Photo ID: 7238953
    VIRIN: 220526-N-CA060-1032
    Resolution: 4346x2637
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soto Dam Memorial 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soto Dam Memorial 2022
    Soto Dam Memorial 2022
    Soto Dam Memorial 2022
    Soto Dam Memorial 2022
    Soto Dam Memorial 2022
    Soto Dam Memorial 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    SASEBO
    CFAS
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Soto Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT