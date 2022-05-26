Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Sasebo Vice Mayor Tomohisa Yamaguchi carry ceremonial flowers to lay at the Soto Dam Memorial in Sasebo, Japan May 26, 2022. The annual memorial ceremony was held for the 53 American POWs and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 02:37 Photo ID: 7238951 VIRIN: 220526-N-CA060-1025 Resolution: 5476x3080 Size: 1.19 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soto Dam Memorial 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.