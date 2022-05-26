Soto Dam Memorial 2022

Master-at-Arms First Class Kevin Rollins, Capt. David Adams, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, and members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) salute during a memorial ceremony at Soto Dam in Sasebo, Japan May 26, 2022. The annual memorial ceremony is held for the 53 American POWS and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

