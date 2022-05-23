CFAO AAPI Heritage Month Leadership Panel

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 23, 2022) Service members attending the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month leadership panel view a Japanese World War II home front display at the event held on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2022. Camp Shields is part of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), which maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

