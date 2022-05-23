CFAO AAPI Heritage Month Leadership Panel

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 23, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) Command Master Chief Michael Chadwell speaks at the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month leadership panel at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2022. The panel allowed the audience to ask questions of the leaders who would share their experiences and knowledge. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

