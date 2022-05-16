Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month: U.S. Navy Sailor Connects with Culture after Enlisting

220516-N-XS877-2020 NAPLES, Italy (May 16, 2022) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Daniel Arnoudse, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, poses for a photo in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month onboard NSA Naples’ Capodichino on May 16, 2022. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated in the month of May to pay tribute to the contributions and sacrifices made by Asian Americans and Pacific Islander in America. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

