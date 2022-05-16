Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month: U.S. Navy Sailor Connects with Culture after Enlisting

    ITALY

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220516-N-XS877-2020 NAPLES, Italy (May 16, 2022) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Daniel Arnoudse, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, poses for a photo in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month onboard NSA Naples’ Capodichino on May 16, 2022. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated in the month of May to pay tribute to the contributions and sacrifices made by Asian Americans and Pacific Islander in America. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    This work, Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month: U.S. Navy Sailor Connects with Culture after Enlisting, by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

