CFAO AAPI Heritage Month Leadership Panel

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 23, 2022) A panel of leaders from across the armed services of Asian American or Pacific Islander descent speak at the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month leadership panel at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2022. The panel allowed the audience to ask questions of the leaders who would share their experiences and knowledge. Camp Shields is part of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), which maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

