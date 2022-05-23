Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO AAPI Heritage Month Leadership Panel [Image 1 of 2]

    CFAO AAPI Heritage Month Leadership Panel

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 23, 2022) A panel of leaders from across the armed services of Asian American or Pacific Islander descent speak at the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month leadership panel at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2022. The panel allowed the audience to ask questions of the leaders who would share their experiences and knowledge. Camp Shields is part of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), which maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

