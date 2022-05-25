Panelists speak at an Environmental Sustainibility Forum

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (May 25, 2022) - Ann Carpenter, CEO of and co-founder of Braid Theory, left, Dr. Anupam Singh, USC Nuzhdin Seaweed Lab Scientist, middle, and Terry Tamminem, right, speak at a panel during an environmental sustainability forum at AltaSea during Los Angeles Fleet Week 22, May 25. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson/Released)

