    Panelists speak at an Environmental Sustainibility Forum [Image 1 of 4]

    Panelists speak at an Environmental Sustainibility Forum

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey Culbertson 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN PEDRO, Calif. (May 25, 2022) - Sergio Davi, captain of Arutusa Explorer, from Italy, right, and his translator Ana Hatzis, of Little Italy of Los Angeles, speaks during an environmental sustainability forum at AltaSea during Los Angeles Fleet Week 22, May 25. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 23:04
    Photo ID: 7238664
    VIRIN: 220525-N-QR052-3013
    Resolution: 3846x2972
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US 
    This work, Panelists speak at an Environmental Sustainibility Forum [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kelsey Culbertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

