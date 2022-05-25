CPO Frocking Ceremony

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (May 25, 2022) – U.S. Navy Master Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ja’lon Rhinehart, attached to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), receives his master chief combination cover during a frocking ceremony at the Naval Base Kitsap auditorium, Bremerton, Wash., May 25, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is undergoing a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik Melgar)

