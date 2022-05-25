Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPO Frocking Ceremony [Image 13 of 13]

    CPO Frocking Ceremony

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (May 25, 2022) – U.S. Navy Master Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ja’lon Rhinehart, attached to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), receives his master chief combination cover during a frocking ceremony at the Naval Base Kitsap auditorium, Bremerton, Wash., May 25, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is undergoing a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik Melgar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 22:17
    Photo ID: 7238663
    VIRIN: 220525-N-XX200-1059
    Resolution: 4612x2594
    Size: 718.39 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPO Frocking Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Frocking
    Master Chief
    Cover

