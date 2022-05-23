C7F Visit to USS Jackson

220523-N-EU544-0543

SATTAHIP, Thailand (May 23, 2022) Cmdr. Brian Bungay, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), right, welcomes Commander U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas aboard Jackson May 23. Jackson, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Alexandra Green)

