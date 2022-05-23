Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C7F Visit to USS Jackson

    C7F Visit to USS Jackson

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Alexandra Green 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220523-N-EU544-0543
    SATTAHIP, Thailand (May 23, 2022) Cmdr. Brian Bungay, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), right, welcomes Commander U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas aboard Jackson May 23. Jackson, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Alexandra Green)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 21:39
    Photo ID: 7238646
    VIRIN: 220523-N-EU544-0543
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C7F Visit to USS Jackson, by LTJG Alexandra Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Thailand
    CTF 76
    Ship tour
    PACFLT
    USS Jackson (LCS 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT