USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (May 25, 2022) Airman Jake Wyatt, from Dover, Tenn., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), sands paint on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Location: SASEBO, JP